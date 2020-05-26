COLLINGWOOD, ONT. -- The number of people being tested for COVID-19 suddenly increased this week at assessment centres across the region.

"Yesterday the number of testing in Simcoe Muskoka at our assessment centres was 430 while more typically it's more like 120 or 130, so that's a three to four-fold increase," explains Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced over the weekend that testing was now available for anyone concerned they may have been exposed.

"Even if you don't have symptoms, please go get a test. You will not be turned away. You do not need an appointment, just show up at a testing centre and they will test you," Ford said.

But not all assessment centres are able to offer what the premier promised.

Smaller centres, like in Midland, Muskoka and Collingwood, do still require appointments, and that has created some confusion.

"We are saving slots for the folks that have symptoms so they can be sure to get in and get tested. Then we are able to put in all of the folks that would like a test over the next day or two," explains Marie LaRose, Georgian Bay Family Health Team executive director.

Appointments can be made online or by phone, and often for the same day.

The province is expected to roll out a more defined testing strategy focusing on specific sectors and hot spots.

