BARRIE, ONT. -- The Ford government announced it is investing $2 million in a Bracebridge business to produce lighter, breathable and more comfortable face masks.

"I love the people up here," Premier Doug Ford said from Smart Safe Science (3S) in Bracebridge Friday as those in attendance clapped. "The people are friendly, and the communities are just absolutely beautiful, as many of you know when you do come up here. If you do get a chance, please come up here and visit and support your local businesses right here in Muskoka."

The $2 million investment will mean the addition of 50 local jobs and the creation of 200,000 masks each month for health care and frontline workers across the province.

"We're proud to support innovative companies like Smart Safe Science who are making better medical-grade masks for frontline workers," Ford said alongside Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli, Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith and Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller.

Minister Fedeli said the new face masks would be more comfortable to wear for long periods.

"Face masks have become an essential part of our daily lives during these unprecedented and uncertain times," said Minister Fedeli. "Through investments like this, we are strengthening our domestic supply chain for vital personal protective equipment and preparing us for any eventuality in the future."

Smart Safe Science will create face masks with attachments to monitor body temperature and conform to facial structure.

The investment made today is part of Ontario's Together Fund to help businesses retool operations to help in the fight against COVID-19.