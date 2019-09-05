

The Canadian Press





Ontario says it has come up with half of the funding required to build the provinces' first French-language university.

The Progressive Conservatives are now asking Ottawa to contribute the other half of the $126 million needed for the project, which they say will take eight years to complete.

The request was laid out in a proposal the Tory government sent to Ottawa this morning.

The initial cost for the project was estimated at $83 million when the plans were first announced by the previous Liberal government in 2017.

The province and the federal government have been in talks for weeks to secure a potential funding agreement to build the school.

The Tories scrapped the project in November as part of their effort to balance the books, a move that sparked outrage and protests amongst Franco-Ontarians.