

The Canadian Press





Critics say the Ontario government is breaking its promises by cancelling funding for three Toronto-area post-secondary campuses.

The Opposition New Democrats say Progressive Conservative legislators have praised the projects and at least one vowed to champion them if elected this spring.

A local news report shows Tory legislator Parm Gill said in April that a Progressive Conservative government would do everything it could to make the campus in Milton a reality.

Another Tory legislator, Billy Pang, said in the legislature this summer that the planned Markham campus would benefit residents in the area.

The province announced the move Monday, saying it is not in a position to fund the campuses because of its $15 billion deficit.

The previous Liberal government had pledged to spend more than $300 million on the projects.