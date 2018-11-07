

The Canadian Press





ASTRA, Ont. -- A senior Ontario cabinet minister was forced to step down last week after facing an allegation of sexual misconduct, Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday, breaking his government's days-long silence on the controversial matter.

Ford's office said last Friday that Jim Wilson was immediately resigning from his role as economic development minister and the Progressive Conservative caucus to seek treatment for addiction issues.

Speaking at an event in eastern Ontario, the premier said Wednesday that his office had initially refused to confirm published reports about the allegation against Wilson in order to protect the identity of the complainant.

"What is irresponsible is if I was to give the media the story, against the wishes of the people who had the courage to come forward during these stressful times," Ford said. "I think it would be irresponsible for the media, irresponsible for the party, and as the leader I will not do that."

Ford said he acted decisively as soon as he learned about the allegation.

"We were swift and asked him to resign," he said.

"We launched the investigation immediately with a very reputable investigation team, former police officers that deal with this on a frequent basis," he said.

The premier would not identify the firm conducting the probe or commit to releasing the results. Opposition parties had called on Ford to clear the air around Wilson's departure.

Wilson, who has been a legislator for 28 years, stepped down Friday, hours after appearing with Ford at a border crossing near Sarnia, Ont., where they unveiled a sign advertising Ontario as "Open for Business."

Ford announced a cabinet shuffle Monday.