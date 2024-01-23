Ford Bronco stolen in Barrie neighbourhood amid rash of truck thefts

Police warn Ford Bronco owners to take precautions against theft after one was allegedly stolen from the owner's driveway in Barrie.

On Monday, Barrie police notified residents about a rash of overnight vehicle thefts where thieves targeted pickup trucks and said they were adding a red 2023 Bronco to the list.

Police believe the Bronco was stolen sometime overnight Monday, noting the owner had left it locked and parked in the driveway of the home in a neighbourhood just southeast of St. Vincent Street and Osprey Ridge Road.

Police say the theft likely involved a key fob clone because the owner had both sets of keys.

"This is the first known theft involving a Ford Bronco," Barrie police stated in a release.

The allegedly stolen Bronco is described as having aftermarket modifications, including 18-inch fuel rims with 33-inch BF Goodrich All Terrain tires, an altered exhaust system and amber-coloured headlights.

To avoid becoming a victim of theft, police recommend owners keep their vehicles in a locked garage "and not in the hands of organized crime."

They also suggest moving key fobs away from the front door and storing them in a Faraday bag, using a steering wheel locking device and ask owners to consider installing an ignition immobilizer.