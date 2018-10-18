Featured
Ford appoints adviser to Washington trade post, boosts salary to $350K
Ontario Conservative leader Doug Ford takes questions from journalists during a pre-budget lock-up as the Ontario Provincial Government prepares to deliver its 2018 Budget at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 12:27PM EDT
TORONTO - A campaign adviser to Premier Doug Ford has been appointed as Ontario's trade representative to the United States.
Ian Todd will take on the post in Washington, D.C. on Monday, replacing former Liberal legislator Monique Smith who was removed from the job by Ford after his Progressive Conservatives won a majority government earlier this year.
Todd will make $350,000 a year -- $75,000 more than Smith made in the role.
Ontario's trade representative promotes the province's interests in the United States, cross border trade and investment. Todd will also serve as a special adviser to the premier.
Economic Development Minister Jim Wilson defended Todd's salary, saying he will not be eligible for pension payments or for termination payments.
Wilson says the government has also ended contracts with legal advisers and consultants on the trade file that will save taxpayers $710,000 a year.