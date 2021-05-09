BARRIE, ONT. -- v> People seeking a quick bite to eat at the Bridge Port Marina in Orillia once again have a go-to stop.

Chef Joel Bennett is opening up his Black Box Food Truck for the second season in a row. Bennett first launched in June of last year, hoping to fill a void of dining options by the waterfront.

"So the food truck is sort of a combination of food that I've made over the last decade or so of cooking," Bennett told CTV News. "Opening the food truck is sort of a collection of food I like to eat and things I wanted to share with people."

Despite launching in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bennett says the community has been well-receptive, acknowledging it was quite busier last year than he anticipated. He said his business model has made it easier to launch during this time.

"Honestly, for this style of business, it hasn't changed that much," Bennett said. "Basically our entire concept right now is just a grab-and-go, obviously no dining here."

Currently, Black Box Food Truck is open Thursday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. but will expand to staying open until 8 p.m. once the stay-at-home order is lifted.

He is also planning to open an ice cream shop at the nearby gas dock, which will operate in conjunction with the food truck.