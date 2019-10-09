"We've got food donations coming in the back door. We've got clients coming in the front door. We've got food going out the side door."

The Barrie Food Bank's Peter Sundborg says it's a busy time for volunteers as the clock ticks towards Thanksgiving weekend, with 200 families arriving to pick up over the next two days.

The food bank has received about 50,000 pounds of food, just one-third of the way to reaching its 150,000-pound goal.

In Innisfil, it's a different story. Shelves that were bare one month ago are now lined with donations.

"We're almost to the brim. The community has been absolutely amazing in responding," Pastor Howard Courtney says.

The Innisfil Community Church pastor credits a recent story by CTV News for the latest rush in donations. His food bank will serve about 80 families every month.

The food bank is now looking for volunteers to help sort donations.

Both food banks will need shelves restocked with donations following the long weekend because, for those who rely on food banks, the need is year-round.