BARRIE -- As COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide, the negative economical impact has just begun.

For Simcoe County’s most vulnerable population, it can be especially detrimental to the services that they rely on for everyday life.

Employment and food shortages are also among the things becoming more prevalent, making food banks all the more crucial.

Food banks need to remain operational to keep meals on the table for many families, but during these trying times, they also have to step up safety for their staff and clients.

Peter Sundborg, executive director of Barrie Food Banks, says no longer encouraging food donations has been a significant change to the way they have always done things.

“We’re really encouraging people to make financial donations so we can work with local grocery stores to purchase the products we need,” says Sundborg.

With the province encouraging folks to stay home, Sundborg is doing the same.

“We don’t want you going to the grocery store and buying groceries for the Barrie Food Bank. We want you to stay home and be safe.”

The Barrie Food Bank has also started prepackaging their grocery orders to limit the time people spend inside the facility, and to limit the person to person contact.

The Sharing Place Food Service in Orillia has also started prepackaging grocery orders.

Door-to-door delivery service also ensures no physical contact with all orders made over the phone.

According to Executive Director Chris Peacock, the number one priority is the safety of their volunteers and their clients.

“We do know our members are the most vulnerable in the community,” he says. “And might have lower immune systems. It’s important to provide them with the best possible safest service we can.”

The Sharing Place is also accepting financial donations by e-mail or cheque.

To donate to The Barrie Food Bank, click here. For The Sharing Place, click here.