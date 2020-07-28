ORILLIA, ONT. -- Food banks across the region anticipate a surge in demand as government programs introduced during the pandemic will soon expire.

"It's the calm before the storm," Wasaga Beach Ministerial Food Bank's Christina Armstrong said.

When the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, or CERB, runs out this fall, and the ban on evictions is lifted, it could spell financial trouble for many people. Food banks expect many families to come looking for help if faced with substantial rent arrears.

The Sharing Place Food Centre's executive director, Chris Peacock, said it could result in people having to decide between buying food or paying rent.

"CERB is holding people in a position to able to afford food, afford their rent. Once that ends - that basic income ends - we are going to get a significant volume of people that no longer have the money to pay for food and pay for rent," explained Peacock.

Feed Ontario has provided 100,000 food boxes to help during the pandemic, but now it's time to prepare for the months ahead.

"It's uncharted territory for everyone," Armstrong added.

Food banks are accepting non-perishable food and monetary donations to help them prepare for a possible second wave in demand.