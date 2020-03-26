MIDLAND -- Food banks are coping with a new normal, along with the rest of the world, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Wasaga Beach Ministerial Food Bank, instead of having clients choose their food items, pre-packaged boxes are available for pick-up outside.

Food bank manager Christina Armstrong says there are also challenges with donations.

"Some items, like rice and pancakes and things like that, we're having a hard time finding, like everyone else."

Armstrong is also worried about the long-term impacts the virus will have on the community.

"Our concern is with more and more people out of work; we will have more and more clients."

The food bank is looking for cash donations rather than the usual request.

But in Midland, the need is different. The Salvation Army Food Bank isn't asking for monetary donations. It needs help filling the shelves.

"Cash donations are wonderful," says Family Services Director Kim Duquette. "But right now, food donations are what we're in desperate need for."

Duquette says the local grocery stores they partner with are having a difficult time getting their own supplies, making purchasing surplus for the food bank "out of the question at this time."

They are hoping for donations of "Kraft Dinner, soda crackers, instant coffee," Duquette says.

With every food bank across the region in dire need of different items, whether money or canned goods, the Midland Salvation Army staff suggests calling ahead to find out what donation is best.