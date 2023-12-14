Food Banks across the region face their most desperate year of need ever

Food Banks across the region are facing their most desperate year of need ever.

A community breakfast program in Barrie that operates out of several local churches was open again Wednesday.

The program just received a financial boost from the city and county to keep its meal program going for at least one more year.

People who run the program greatly appreciate what it offers.

"It's great what they are doing here for people, especially for people who are down on their luck," says Barrie resident Andrew Haba.

"Even people that are working, two-income families, are using the breakfast. They also use the resources because of the high cost of living," says Barrie resident.

The people behind the program say there's no question the numbers are up, especially with people who work full-time.

"People think it's just homeless that access these programs, but now we're seeing a lot of people who are housed that are supplementing some of their daily living in order to make ends meet to get to the end of the month," says County of Simcoe Social and Community Services General Manager Mina Fayez-Bahgat.

Food banks across the country have been reporting much higher numbers of people seeking assistance.

In Orillia, the Sharing Place Food Centre is trying to keep up with demand that seems to grow by the week.

"People can't pay their utility bills, they can't pay for the gas in their car to get to work, and they are a deer in the headlights right now. It's very challenging. They have never seen poverty before, and there's a lot of new people coming into our organization at record levels that have never experienced not being able to put food in their kid's lunch boxes," says the Sharing Place Executive Director Chris Peacock.

Peacock and other local food banks are thankful for the donations they receive but say things have changed dramatically in recent years.

"Costs are going up, wages and income are staying steady, and it's very difficult," says Peacock.

The food bank in Angus serves about 240 families and singles every month. These are numbers they have never seen before.

Vice President Pauline Saunders says if things don't improve soon, it may be forced to turn people away.

"The numbers are skyrocketing, and the donations are going down. Some families out in the community that usually donate can't anymore because they are just making their ends meet, so we are down in donations," says Saunders.