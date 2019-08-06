New technology in the form of an interactive map is shedding light on food insecurity across the province.

The map was created by Feed Ontario, a non-profit that works with food banks. It divides the province by electoral district and shows stats for each area.

In Simcoe County and Muskoka, Simcoe North, which includes Midland and Orillia, is where the map shows people use the food banks the most.

"Smaller, more rural cities, we tend to have a little uptick of people living in poverty," says Chris Peacock with the Sharing Place Food Centre in Orillia.

Peacock says summer is always a particularly difficult time for food banks because the stock lowers, but the demand heightens. "Actually, July was our busiest month yet," he says.

During the summer, kids are home from school and don't have access to things like breakfast programs. Food banks in both Orillia and Midland know about the demand and plan for it, giving out extra food, but that leaves shelves pretty bare.

Staff says donations this time of year, mainly financial contributions, go a long way to helping.

Local food banks say to keep in mind when you shop that the most expensive items in your shopping cart, like coffee, are usually the items most needed.