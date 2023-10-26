Food bank leaning heavily on community support as demand hits record levels

The Barrie Food Bank has a few days left to meet its Thanksgiving Food Drive goal, and with record demand, community support is more vital than ever.

"In Barrie, we're seeing exceptionally high numbers, the highest we've ever seen," said Sharon Palmer, Barrie Food Bank executive director. "In September, we were up 84 per cent year over year and six per cent up from the previous month. So record numbers of people coming to the food bank looking for help."

A milestone report released from Food Banks Canada revealed food banks nationwide are experiencing overwhelming demand as inflation takes its toll on families and individuals.

Palmer said the food bank's clientele has changed drastically and now includes those she calls "the working poor."

"So they may have a job, they may have low-income jobs, and just can't make that salary work for them in terms of paying for rent, utilities, and food," she said.

One-third of the food bank's users are children. "About 2,000 individuals in the City of Barrie who are getting support from the food bank for their children," Palmer noted.

The food bank has nearly reached its Thanksgiving drive financial target of $200,000 but needs food donations.

"We are a little lighter than we had hoped to get, but there are still a few more days, so there's hope that we can hit that target of 200,000 pounds as well," Palmer said.

The food bank will soon turn its sights on its Christmas Food Drive, which Palmer believes will have another lofty goal.

"Knowing the level of increases we’re seeing in clients, we’re really going to have to really up our targets going into Christmas," she concluded.