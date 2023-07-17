Follow the rules when tinting windows:OPP

Nottawasaga OPP is cautioning drivers about tinted windows.

In a tweet released Monday morning, OPP officers reminded drivers that a driver must have a clear view out of both the front side and passenger windows and the windshield.

A police officer must have a clear view into the vehicle.

Coloured tinting is permitted as long as side mirrors provide a clear view to the rear.

Tint on a windshield is only permitted on the top three-inch portion of the window.