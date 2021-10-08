Foggy conditions sweep through Simcoe Muskoka

BARRIE, ONT. -

Friday morning of the Thanksgiving long weekend has begun with fog moving through Simcoe Muskoka.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for parts of our region.

The weather agency says that fog is expected in areas of Simcoe Muskoka early Friday morning, where areas of dense fog could impact visibility out on the roads.

By mid-morning, the fog will move out, with cloudy skies expected for much of Friday.