Fog advisory issued for Parry Sound-Muskoka
Fog advisory for Parry Sound-Muskoka (Environment Canada)
BARRIE, ONT. -
Several regions across Ontario are under a fog advisory Monday morning, including Parry Sound-Muskoka.
Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Port Severn, Parry Sound, and the surrounding area will experience dense fog throughout the morning, according to Environment Canada.
Environment Canada is warning drivers that visibility may be significantly reduced and asks that anyone on the road take extra precautions.