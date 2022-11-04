Fog advisory lifted after a morning of near-zero visibility
A fog advisory for much of southern Ontario has been lifted after several days of near-zero visibility on roads in some areas.
Dense fog blanketed areas of Simcoe County on Wednesday through Friday morning, making roads hazardous for commuters.
Environment Canada advised motorists to slow down, watch for tail lights, and be prepared to stop.
LIVE UPDATES | 'We'll be loud and proud': Ontario education workers hold mass walkout as many schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
A lawyer representing Ottawa residents is challenging "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's assertion that she was never told to leave when her massive protest was gridlocking the city last winter.
Twitter layoffs hit Canadian office, involve at least two of the country's top staff
Global layoffs orchestrated by new Twitter owner Elon Musk have hit the company's Canadian office with its two most senior leaders announcing they were part of the cuts.
War fallout, energy scramble and science warnings: What to look out for during COP27 next week
The devastating war in Ukraine, skyrocketing energy and food prices, and growing enmity between the West on the one hand and Russia and China on the other make up some of the discussion points for the COP27 summit, which runs from Nov. 6-18.
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
Health ministers have a ‘golden opportunity’ to fix Canadian health care: CMA
With overburdened health care systems across the country experiencing chaos and the prospect of collapse as the number of flu, COVID-19, and RSV illnesses rise further in the wintry months ahead, the Canadian Medical Association is calling on health ministers to take urgent action.
BREAKING | 3 children, 2 adults injured in crash between school bus, semi west of Edmonton
Three children and two drivers were hurt in a crash involving a school bus and semi truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
Canada sanctions Haitian officials as MPs told gangs are wreaking civil war
Ottawa is sanctioning at least two senior Haitian officials for their alleged support of gangs in the country. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has announced sanctions in lockstep with the U.S. for allegedly financing gangs and allowing them to wreak havoc in the country.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
'It just can’t be left to happen that way again': Families affected by N.S. shooting call for action, better supports
Over several days in September, the Mass Casualty Commission held a series of closed door consultations with family members and others affected by the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
After N.S. mass shooting, American family member of victims lost faith in Mounties
U.S. citizen Jennifer Zahl Bruland says the murders of her father and stepmother in Nova Scotia's mass shooting led her to stop believing in the quality of Canada's national police force.
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
Mother, 40, who plunged family vehicle in Laval river dies, police say
The mother who drove her family vehicle into a river a week ago with her two young children on board has died, Laval police say.
Montreal police investigating 28 vehicle fires since Wednesday night
The Montreal fire service says 12 vehicles were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.
-
A fire broke out Friday morning in a training centre in Vieux-Longueuil. The Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) said on its Facebook page that it was assisting the Service de sécurité incendie de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SSIAL) with a fire that broke out at the Centre de formation professionnelle Charlotte-Tassé on Lavallée Street.
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators confirm NHL club is for sale
The Ottawa Senators confirm the club is for sale, and says the condition of any sale is that it remains in Ottawa.
Dozens of Ottawa schools closed today as CUPE education workers begin 'political protest'
Two Ottawa school boards have closed schools to in-person learning today, as thousands of early childhood educators, librarians, custodians and other education workers walk off the job to back demands for a new contract.
-
Ontario looks to declare education worker walkout illegal as tens of thousand strike
The provincial government is calling on the Ontario Labour Relations Board to officially declare a Friday walkout by tens of thousands of education workers illegal.
Ontario man who killed mom, 2 kids in high-speed crash sentenced to 6 years jail
An Ontario man convicted of killing a mother and two children in a 2018 high-speed crash has been sentenced to six years in jail.
Education workers and supporters hit the streets in Waterloo region
Hundred of schools across Ontario are closed Friday as thousands of education workers hit the picket lines despite controversial legislation passed by the Ontario government making the job action illegal.
-
These southwestern Ontario schools are closed Friday as CUPE workers strike
Tens of thousands of school support workers walked off the job on Friday despite the provincial government imposing legislation that made a strike illegal.
Most London area schools closed as education workers begin mass walkout
Education workers in London joined their colleagues across Ontario and officially walked off the job Friday morning.
-
Two people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash Friday morning.
-
South Bruce County OPP say police seized over $120,000 in drugs after an investigation in Ripley, Ont.
Hwy. 144 reopened after crews clean up big spill due to fiery, fatal crash
Highway 144 south of Timmins has reopened after taking crews almost two days to clean up a 'big' spill following a fatal crash involving three commercial vehicles Wednesday night, Ontario Provincial Police says.
-
BREAKING | OPP investigating after human remains found in northern Ont.
Provincial police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area of northern Ontario and say they cannot confirm if there is any connection to an ongoing missing person case in the area.
-
Despite the Ontario government passing legislation Thursday making it illegal to strike, education workers locked in a bitter labour dispute with the province are walking out Friday in protest. Here is where CUPE is picketing.
Several Windsor-Essex schools closed as education workers hold mass walk out
Several schools across Windsor-Essex are closed Friday as Ontario education workers walk off the job.
-
Officers with the Windsor Police Service as well as several 9-1-1 operators are being commended for their role in locating and rescuing a women allegedly being held against her will in a house on the city’s west side.
-
Essex County OPP are asking for the public’s help after the disappearance of a 45-year-old man in Kingsville.
Rally draws hundreds as Coutts blockade suspects appear in Lethbridge court
As three men charged in connection with the Coutts border blockade appeared in court Friday, the Lethbridge Police Service warned the public about a large rally outside the courthouse for the event.
-
Many Alberta farms enjoyed some of their best harvests this year – the province says on average, yields were about 10 per cent higher than the five-year average and prices are also up.
-
Itching to ski or snowboard? Here's a list of the tentative opening days for ski resorts in-and-around Calgary, Banff and throughout the Rockies in Alberta and B.C.
Saskatoon emergency crews rescue man trapped under fallen tree
A man was taken to hospital after being trapped underneath a tree earlier today.
-
A Prince Albert business owner says people suffering from addictions and mental health issues are making it difficult to run his businesses.
-
The inquest into the death of an inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary continued on Thursday at the Coronet Hotel where the jury heard about the last few hours before the inmate's death.
BREAKING | 3 children, 2 adults injured in crash between school bus, semi west of Edmonton
Three children and two drivers were hurt in a crash involving a school bus and semi truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
-
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
-
Mounties in Alberta have requested urgent lab tests after a package of Sour Patch Kids handed out on Halloween returned a 'presumptive positive test' for fentanyl.
Atmospheric river triggers rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver. Localized flooding will be a risk on Friday as an atmospheric river brings heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the South Coast.
-
The B.C. RCMP officer who was found guilty of sexual offences involving minors earlier this year is expected to learn his fate Friday morning.
-
A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Delta, B.C., late Thursday night that investigators believe was related to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict.