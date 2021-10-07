Fog advisory blankets Simcoe County

BARRIE, ONT. -

Patches of dense fog could impact visibility during the Thursday morning commute, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued a fog advisory for much of Simcoe County, east to Grey Bruce and south towards Dufferin County and surrounding areas.

While driving, Environment Canada recommends to slow down, watch for tail lights and prepare to stop if visibility is impacted.

The fog is expected to clear out, with sunny breaks expected mid-Thursday morning.