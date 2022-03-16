Fog advisories issued across Simcoe Muskoka
Patches of dense fog could impact visibility for commuters across Simcoe Muskoka Wednesday morning, according to Environment Canada.
The weather agency has issued a fog advisory for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin Counties, Grey Bruce and Muskoka.
"Areas of dense fog with near-zero visibility are likely," the statement reads.
Environment Canada said the fog will clear up mid-Wednesday morning.
-
