FlyGTA and the District of Muskoka announced plans for scheduled air taxi service between the Muskoka Airport and Billy Bishop Airport in downtown Toronto starting next later month.

The service will cater to tourist, cottagers and commuters from the Greater Toronto Area.

The District and the Airport Board are working closely with FlyGTA, Area Municipalities and Muskoka Tourism Marketing Agency to plan flight schedules and develop strategies to market the program.

It’s proposed the flights would run from June until mid-October and would take about 36 minutes.

Eight passengers can travel at a time with a one-way ticket costing $140 per passenger.

The service is a one-year pilot project.