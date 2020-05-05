BARRIE -- The start of spring has been colder than usual, and this week is no different.

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of flurries later in the week, which could last right through to the start of next week.

According to experts, a low-pressure system, known as a polar vortex, is headed for much of Ontario, bringing record cold temperatures for the beginning of May.

CTV Barrie weather specialist KC Colby says, "Cold arctic air has been able to drift down and sit in a vortex-like cycle over South Central Ontario.

If this were January, our temperatures would no doubt be far more severe. However, due to the fact we are in the middle of spring, and currently experiencing temperatures 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average is perhaps more shocking to many of us."

Daytime highs across Simcoe County will hit between 4 C and 8 C this week, with chilly overnight lows around the freezing mark.

Experts say the cool weather trend will gradually turn more seasonal toward the end of the month.