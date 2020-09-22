BARRIE -- Ontario's premier says encouraging residents to get the seasonal flu shot is the first part of the province's plan to fight COVID-19 this fall.

Doug Ford says the province has spent $70 million to purchase 5.1 million doses of the flu vaccine.

He also notes that high-dose shots geared towards seniors will be available in pharmacies for the first time, adding the specialized shots will also be prioritized for long-term care facilities.

Ford says it's essential for Ontario residents to get their flu shots this year to help preserve hospital capacity as COVID-19 numbers continue to climb.

The province reported 478 new cases of the novel coronavirus today, along with three more associated deaths.

Ford says today's announcement marks the first step of Ontario's pandemic fall preparedness plan, which will be rolled out over several days and contains six pillars.