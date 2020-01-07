BARRIE -- Flu season is ramping up, and if the lineups at local walk-in clinics are any indication, it's going to be a long season.

Health officials are pleading with the public to get the shot as the number of cases increase.

"This year we have a couple of strains that are dominant," explains Dr. Colin Lee, associate medical officer of health for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit. "We have both an influenza A strain and an influenza B strain. Usually, they don't come together - at the same time - but they are, somehow, coming together."

The health unit is reporting almost 300 confirmed cases of the flu this season, with 25 percent of those in the last week alone.

Dr. Lee says it's far from over. "We're certainly heading towards the peak of the season now."

Health officials say only 40 percent of people have gotten the flu shot, and are encouraging more to stop and get vaccinated.

Flu shots are available at most clinics, doctor's offices and pharmacies.