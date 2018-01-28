

Roger Klein, CTV Barrie





There are growing concerns about the flu virus and rampant outbreaks across our region.

The steady line of people flowing into the after-hours clinic in Collingwood is one sign that the flu is here.

Doctors working in the community say the H3N2 virus is hitting people especially hard this year.

“High rates of hospitalization, a lot of secondary pneumonias – so people need to have a high rate of vigilance for themselves, relatives, and friends,” says family physician Dr. Mark Quigg.

The surgical unit at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital has declared a flu outbreak.

The virus has also been widespread at several long-term care homes around Grey and Bruce Counties.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 60 cases of flu in recent weeks, but data on the actual number of flu cases normally lags behind what is happening on the front lines of patient care in hospitals and walk-in clinics.

Steve Yellenik dropped off a patient at a clinic this afternoon, “the front waiting room is completely full, and the chairs in the hallway are full, so there are about 30 people waiting.”

Doctors say the flu virus spreads quickly and easily, and they recommend taking simple precautions like regular hand-washing.

Health experts are also watching what’s happening in the United States, where it is officially the worst flu season in nearly a decade.