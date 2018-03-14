The flu contributed to 21 deaths in Simcoe-Muskoka so far this season, according to a new report.

Officials with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit say this flu season is one of the worst they have seen in the last decade. They’re even calling it record setting.

“We've had the busiest year we've ever had. As of yesterday, 777 cases of influenza, 328 hospitalizations,” says Heidi Pitfield, manager of communicable diseases program.

To date, there have been 21 deaths in Simcoe-Muskoka where the flu has been a contributing factor.

“The deaths are largely from our institutional settings, like long-term care homes and it is sometimes difficult to determine the role that influenza has played in that death, but they are still counted as a death.”

What made this year particularly tough was that both influenza A and influenza B strains were circulating at the same time.

While health officials can't predict when the flu season will be over, there are some encouraging signs.

“We are definitely on the decline. Usually this time of year start to see influenza B increase, but like I said, it started a little earlier than normal,” says Pitfield.

Officials say hand washing and the flu shot remain the best defence against influenza.