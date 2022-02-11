Flowers shops bustling ahead of Valentine's Day
It's the calm before the storm at Wild Lotus Floral Design in Barrie, with the countdown on to one of its biggest days of the year.
The flower shop's staff are busy putting together hundreds of orders for Valentine's Day on Monday.
"A lot of orders and deliveries, they are piling up. We have a box full, so yah, it's going to be a crazy day," said owner Julie Claire.
Claire opened her flower shop about a year and a half ago during the pandemic.
On Friday, she said there had been some recent supply issues.
"I've had delays where half of my stuff didn't come in on the day it should have. Half of it came yesterday, and then a lot of it didn't come at all. We've also had an issue getting vases, like glass. There's a glass shortage that apparently I didn't know of, but we couldn't even get a lot of vases."
Across town at Barrie Flowers 649, staff are working on putting thousands of flowers and roses together after a late arrival.
"It's all hands on deck since Tuesday we have had massive product coming in," said store owner Pam McNichol.
There is so much product that the staff have very little room to work around the store, which McNichol called a good problem.
McNichol said staff would make about 250 deliveries on Monday alone.
She advised anyone waiting to place an order to get on it before the anticipated weekend rush.
"As soon as it comes, it's sold, it's gone. Order now. When we're sold out, we're sold out."
