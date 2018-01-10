A minor shot of spring-like weather could result in flooding and flash freezing in parts of central Ontario in the next 48 hours.

Weather forecasters say parts of the region will hit 7 C on Thursday, a significant temperature boost from where we were just days ago.

While the slight warm up is a welcome change from the frigid cold, officials warn it could result in freezing rain and minor flooding.

"We’re trying to push the snow back to uncover those catch basins and tomorrow we'll also be out trying to clear those catch basins," says Dave Friary, director of roads, parks and fleet for the City of Barrie.

The heavy snowfall the region has received has resulted in high snow banks, which could be blocking basins. Friary warns that flooding could be possible if basins aren’t cleared for melting snow.

"The water will pool on the road and the problem that we're going to run into this time is Friday. We are expecting a flash freeze so it's going to go back to minus 10, minus 12 and any of the water that's on the roadway will freeze solid."

The city is asking anyone who comes across a blocked basin near their property to clear it. Friary says if you don't know where your catch basin is you can use “Google Street View” to find it.

Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory. At the time of publishing, the weather office says that areas could experience drizzle, rain and freezing rain.

The advisory has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

