BARRIE -- With much of the province under a special weather statement this weekend, the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority says they'll be keeping a close eye on the forecast and local waterways.

Officials say that while the ground is saturated, there hasn't been notable runoff to local streams and rivers. "However, there is significant rain forecast for our region," leaving the conservation authority concerned about how the weather expected for Saturday and Sunday could change things.

Environment Canada is predicting upwards of 25 millimetres in some areas followed by freezing rain and ice pellets by Saturday.

The Conservation Authority warns there could be low-lying flooding. "It is recommended that area residents and municipal road crews ensure that culverts are clear of debris to prevent drainage issues."

The dicey weather should taper off by Sunday at some point and return to more seasonal conditions.