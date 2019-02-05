Motorists travelling on Tiny Beaches Road got more than they bargained for on Tuesday morning following milder temperatures and rain.

Many drivers had to negotiate a series of puddles that formed in low lying areas overnight.

The unseasonably high temperatures and heavy rainfall triggered flooding in several locations around the region.

Ice jams caused the Nottawasaga River to overflow its banks near the community of Hockley.

Work crews sprang into action clearing ditches and closing flooded roads in Springwater, Oro and Essa townships.

Tim Leitch, the director of public works in Tiny Township, says the area is prone to some flooding, but not like this.

“This is the worst we have seen in that particular area. The ground being frozen doesn’t help. So what we are doing right now is assessing methods to try and move, and limiting the water that starts accumulating in that area.”

Most of the affected roads were closed throughout the day.

Water levels have been receding since temperatures started dropping below the freezing mark again, but it will take some time for roads to reopen while crews remove barricades and make repairs.