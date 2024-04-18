BARRIE
    • Flood watch declared for Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound

    Dam in downtown Bracebridge, Ont. can't hold back the swollen waters of the Muskoka River on Sunday, April 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill Dam in downtown Bracebridge, Ont. can't hold back the swollen waters of the Muskoka River on Sunday, April 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
    Residents in Minden, Parry Sound, Kawartha Lakes and Bracebridge are advised to take precautions amid flood concerns as the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry reports rising water levels in several watercourses, including the Muskoka and Severn rivers.

    Heavy rainfall and snowmelt have contributed to the increased water levels, raising concerns about potential flooding in low-lying areas and along riverbanks. The Ministry's Flood Forecasting and Warning Program is closely monitoring the situation.

    Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their properties, including securing belongings, moving valuable items to higher ground, and being prepared to evacuate if necessary.

    Emergency services are on standby to respond to any incidents related to flooding, and residents are encouraged to report any concerns or emergencies to local authorities.

    The flood watch is expected to be in effect until April 26 for the Muskoka River Watershed with more rain in the forecast.

