Provincial police say two people received minor injuries after a float plane crashed into Lake Muskoka just before 8 Monday evening.

Sean Mitchell witnessed the crash and said it looked like the plane was going to land “but he didn’t straighten up at all.” Mitchell goes on to say that from his angle, “it looked like the right wing hit the water first.”

The injured occupants managed to exit the plane and were pulled out of the water by some people who were fishing nearby. They were taken to a dock with only scrapes and bruises.

Ken Webster from The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says they are lucky to be alive.

Plans are being made to remove the wreckage that is completely submerged in the lake.

The Muskoka Lakes fire chief says they respond to about one plane crash a year in that area.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.