If you’re looking to avoid heavy highway traffic this summer, you will now be able to leave the bumper to bumper stress behind by hopping on a flight to Muskoka.

The first flight connecting Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to Muskoka Airport in Gravenhurst took off on Friday.

FlyGTA has scheduled flights for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at a cost of $140. The 35-minute flight will continue through the summer until sometime in October.

The airline started offering flights between Lake Simcoe Regional Airport in Oro-Medonte and Toronto in November 2017.