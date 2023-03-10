Fleeing police nets man slew of charges: OPP

A man faces a slew of charges after allegedly fleeing police

Police attempted to pull over an alleged speeding driver Wednesday night.

Police say the driver refused to stop, but officers caught up with him at a nearby laneway off Simcoe County 93 in Midland.

They say the driver left the car and hid behind a fence before fleeing on foot.

Police caught up with a 28-year-old Virginiatown man a short distance away.

He was charged with flight from a peace officer, operation of a vehicle while prohibited, dangerous operation of a vehicle and failure to attend court.