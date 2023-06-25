Flattening boat sales positive for consumers and the industry
After a record year in 2021, boating sales in Canada have been trending downwards amid rising costs and inflation.
But industry experts in Simcoe County say it's a good thing, both for the consumer and the industry.
Boat dealers are in the heart of another strong season, but not quite at the level of pandemic-era years when people were eager to get outdoors.
"Sales are still going strong. We're definitely not seeing the unprecedented levels of demand," said Jesse Davis of Legend Boats in Barrie. "(we're) 20 to 24 percent down in retail sales over the last year or the year before, which is actually fantastic. It's allowing the supply chain to normalize, allowing dealers to get inventory back in the pipeline."
Several factors have caused consumers to be more cautious with their money, such as rising grocery, fuel prices and interest rates.
"That little extra payment that you thought you had for your boat or your ATV or more or less your toys, that's not as much now," said Scott Dallimore of Sandy Cove Marine Services in Innisfil.
Dallimore said he's still in disbelief over what the industry saw through the pandemic."
"It (sales) went through the roof," he added. "I've been in this industry all my life, and I've never seen what we had in the pandemic where people were putting deposits on boats that weren't even built yet."
While boat sales saw an unprecedented peak during the pandemic, with demand coming back down, it's benefiting consumers once again, with more inventory means more deals and promotions.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian mercenaries' short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for Putin
Russian troops deployed to protect the capital withdrew Sunday after mercenary forces beat a retreat. But the short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for President Vladimir Putin's two-decade hold on power and his war in Ukraine.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has focused attention on the question of who should foot the bill when it comes to rescue efforts. That question is gaining attention as very wealthy travellers in search of singular adventures spend big to scale peaks, sail across oceans and blast off into space.
Montreal has poorest air quality in the world today: tracker
As far as big cities go, Montreal has the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, according to a website that tracks air quality indexes (AQIs) across the globe. The smog is a product of wildfires in northern Quebec, 80 of which are currently burning.
Massive crowds pack Toronto streets as Canada's largest Pride parade begins
Massive crowds thronged the streets of Toronto under sunny skies on Sunday to take part in Canada's largest Pride parade.
Poor air quality warnings issued in three provinces as number of fires increase
Smoky, dangerous air is settling over parts of western Quebec and eastern Ontario this morning and the number of forest fires burning across Canada is creeping higher once again.
'We need to increase our influence': Joly wants to increase Canada's impact on the world stage
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada needs to bolster its influence on the world stage, especially in the face of a shifting global context, with the war in Ukraine, and a complex relationship with China.
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Poor air quality across Ottawa Sunday causes many events to be cancelled
Environment Canada is warning of poor air quality in the capital as plumes of wildfire smoke from Quebec again blanket the sky, causing outdoor events to be cancelled or modified and many outdoor amenities to be closed.
Arctic and global security top agenda as Trudeau meets Nordic leaders in Iceland
Arctic security and Russia's invasion in Ukraine were top of mind as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Iceland Sunday for a two-day summit with Nordic leaders.
Atlantic
-
Pedestrian, 70, dies after being struck in Dartmouth
A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Saturday night.
-
Fredericton strawberry farm faces possible closure as owners retire
Dave and Susan Walker have been owners of Sunset U-Pick strawberry farm for forty years, and now, they're ready to retire. While buyers are interested in taking over, it hasn't been the seamless process the Walkers hoped for.
-
Field of Dreams: Cape Breton ball field gets major facelift
Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the Hawkes Dream Field project in Cape Breton is closer to becoming a reality.
Montreal
-
-
3 back-to-back drownings in Quebec waters over the weekend
Three men drowned in Quebec waters with 24 hours in separate incidents.
-
Chibougamau warns of possible second evacuation due to fires
The 7,300 residents of Chibougamau in northern Quebec may be forced to evacuate again due to the threat of two uncontrollable wildfires.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
-
OPP investigating fatal crash on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont.
Toronto
-
-
Two women wanted for allegedly setting fire to apartment in Toronto
Two women are wanted by police after setting fire to an apartment in Scarborough a week ago.
-
Springer's homer moves him up in record book and leads Blue Jays past Athletics 12-1
George Springer hit his 11th home run of the season and had a sacrifice fly to lead the Toronto Blue Jays past the Oakland Athletics 12-1 on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Six-year-old left behind, saved from burning car, no tipping
A six-year-old Guelph student left behind on a field trip, two women who saved a man from a burning Corvette, and truck driving safety concerns following a crash round out the top stories of the week.
-
'They have memories here': Encampment in Guelph latest to be facing eviction
An encampment in Guelph is the latest in Waterloo-Wellington to be hit with an eviction notice.
-
Vehicle and home shot at in Cambridge, police investigating
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating a shooting in Cambridge they say saw a home and vehicle get hit.
London
-
Temporary closure of Blackfriars Bridge to vehicle traffic
Blackfriars Bridge will be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic during the day beginning on Monday, June 26 until Friday, June 30.
-
Car enthusiasts shift gears to Sarnia for annual show to benefit local charity
Hundreds of car enthusiasts gathered in Canatara Park in Sarnia, Ont. Sunday to check out classic cars and street machines.
-
Nearly year-long robbery investigation leads to arrest in St. Thomas
A robbery investigation that began July 21, 2022, has finally concluded with the arrest of a 29-year-old male from Richmond Hill.
Northern Ontario
-
Air quality statement issued for parts of northern Ont.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an air quality statement for Greater Sudbury and area, Elliot Lake and Ranger Lake due to smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec.
-
Have you seen these people? OPP looking for help
Police are looking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with the theft of approximately $1,000 in cologne and perfume in Elliot Lake, Ont.
-
Windsor
-
Windsor police seek suspects following assault
The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s help to identify multiple suspects after two people were allegedly assaulted near downtown.
-
Final 2023 Carrousel of Nations weekend sees inclusion of Ghana and Nigeria
People from the Ghanaian and Nigerian communities of Windsor are celebrating their inclusion in the city's annual multicultural festival.
-
OPP investigate car theft in Essex County
Police are investigating a theft of a vehicle from a residence in Lakeshore, Ont.
Calgary
-
Stampeder Malik Henry says he has suffered devastating Achilles injury
Stampeders woke up Sunday from a tough loss to even tougher injury news.
-
Counter-protesters push back against rally over Pride Month events in Calgary schools
A large group of counter-protesters pushed back against a rally protesting Pride Month events in Alberta public schools Saturday.
-
Foothills hosts event to promote stroke awareness
It's a leading cause of death – and about 300,000 Canadians are living with the effects.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman handed $33k water bill from the city
Trinh Nguyen couldn't believe her eyes when she got a staggering utility bill from the city.
-
Here’s why Saskatoon Rosewood residents may see a towering inferno on their afternoon commute
Rosewood residents may see a towering column of fire on their commute starting Monday afternoon, but SaskEnergy says not to worry — it’s just a test.
-
Inquest into death of Sask. woman at Battleford hospital begins in July
A public inquest into the death of a Saskatchewan woman while in RCMP custody is scheduled to begin in July.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 3 in hospital after Sunday morning crash in southeast Edmonton
Police say speed and impairment are behind a fatal crash on the Capilano Bridge early Sunday morning.
-
'Significant travel delays': More bridge closures announced on Anthony Henday Drive
The southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive will be slow going for more than two weeks as crews close a pair of bridges over the North Saskatchewan River.
-
Edmontonians will soon have to say goodbye to some single-use items
If you want cutlery and napkins with your to-go order, you'll soon have to ask for them.
Vancouver
-
Firefighters revive pet dog after fire destroys Chilliwack home
A large fire engulfed a Chilliwack house early Sunday morning.
-
3 in critical condition after South Surrey crash
Three people are in hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in South Surrey Sunday morning.
-
Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival celebrates 35th anniversary this weekend
The annual Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival hit the water this weekend, marking a special milestone of 35 years since the event launched in Vancouver.