

CTV Barrie





A flash freeze warning has ends for central Ontario, as snow moves in.

Environment Canada warned that all the rain and melting experienced on Thursday would freeze very quickly as temperatures rapidly dropped.

Rain transitioned to freezing rain, ice pellets and then snow. The weather office expects some areas to receive up to five centimetres of snow by the end of Friday.

Environment Canada says roads and sidewalks will likely become covered in ice. People are being asked to be extra cautious while driving.

The poor weather conditions also forced officials to cancel school buses in Simcoe County and Muskoka.

Officials also cancelled classes at Georgian College’s Orillia campus.