Flags flying high across Simcoe County for #ITSTARTS Month

Simcoe County is signalling to all newcomers to the region that we welcome diversity, equity and inclusion by raising the #ITSTARTS flag.

Now in its seventh year, #ITSTARTS Month is a nationally recognized, innovative campaign that helps to support settlement and integration while also raising awareness about the importance of developing welcoming communities in Simcoe County.

"Simcoe County is now home to over 82,000 immigrants," said Warden Basil Clarke. "Immigrants add a lot to our growing communities and support many industries, including health care. It's important that we continue to build welcoming and supportive communities across our region."

To help businesses learn more about the value of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), the county is working with Harmony Movement, a leading provider of DEI training programs, to offer businesses two free workshops on March 1 and March 22. The in-person workshops in Collingwood and Midhurst will introduce the topic of DEI and help companies develop actionable goals.

In 2023, for the first time, #ITSTARTS flags will be flying across Simcoe County at various municipal offices throughout March. The social media campaign will also be supported by 21 Community Champions, many of whom will fly the flag.

To take part in this social movement, complete an #ITSTARTS card and share a photo or video through social media using the hashtag ITSTARTS. Tagging @simcoecounty (Twitter), @CountyofSimcoe (Facebook) and @CountyofSimcoe (Instagram) helps to get your message out.