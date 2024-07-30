BARRIE
Barrie

    • Flag raising kicks off Fierté Simcoe Pride events

    Fierté Simcoe Pride celebrations run from July 29 to August 11. (SUBMITTED) Fierté Simcoe Pride celebrations run from July 29 to August 11. (SUBMITTED)
    Share

    The County of Simcoe helped kick off Fierté Simcoe Pride's 2024 Season by raising the Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride flag.

    Fierté Simcoe Pride was formed in May of 2012 as a small grassroots volunteer group aiming to unite people in Pride across the county.

    As an organization, Fierté Simcoe Pride continues a long tradition of LGBT organizing in Simcoe while working with other organizations, groups, and partners to build community.

    "We're pleased to once again gather as allies and advocates," said Simcoe County Warden Basil Clarke.

    "Today and every day, we celebrate the importance of diversity, values of compassion, respect and solidarity and the richness they bring to our communities."

    Fierté Simcoe Pride celebrations run from July 29 to August 11.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral

    The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News