Flag raising kicks off Fierté Simcoe Pride events

The County of Simcoe helped kick off Fierté Simcoe Pride's 2024 Season by raising the Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride flag.

Fierté Simcoe Pride was formed in May of 2012 as a small grassroots volunteer group aiming to unite people in Pride across the county.

As an organization, Fierté Simcoe Pride continues a long tradition of LGBT organizing in Simcoe while working with other organizations, groups, and partners to build community.

"We're pleased to once again gather as allies and advocates," said Simcoe County Warden Basil Clarke.

"Today and every day, we celebrate the importance of diversity, values of compassion, respect and solidarity and the richness they bring to our communities."

Fierté Simcoe Pride celebrations run from July 29 to August 11.