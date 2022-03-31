Flag manufacturers report 'astronomical' spike in sales

Two of the largest flag manufacturers in the country are extremely busy during what is typically a slow time of year.

"Very significant car flag sales and flag sales for both Canada and Ukraine, which we wouldn't normally see this time of year," said Matt Skipp, Flags Unlimited.

Skipp said they had been flooded with requests for the flags because of rallying support for Ukraine.

"The difference in Ukrainian flag sales is astronomical," he noted.

Flags Unlimited in Barrie reports the demand for what is typically a niche product soar.

"Like 10 or 20 or 50 times, 100 times normal sales of Ukraine flags because of what's going on and also a noticeable uptick in Canadians flags and car flag sales."

Canadian flags are also in high demand due to recent mandate protests and the success of the Canadian men's national soccer team, which has qualified for this summer's World Cup.

While the sales have helped the business, Skipp said it goes beyond the dollars and cents.

"We just, you know, feel good about being part of the community and being able to do that."

And flag sales aren't just soaring in Barrie.

The Flag Store in Thornton is just as busy for the same reasons.

"We just hired new staff again," said Flag Store CEO Cecilia Burke.

"So it's been great. It's overwhelming, and it's, at the same time, emotional. But we've been very happy."

"The support across Canada has been fantastic, whether it's been online or coming into our little retail store in Thornton or here at our factory," Burke said.

Both flag stores expect the demand to continue to increase, noting the World Cup around the corner, saying business will get better as support mounts for Team Canada.