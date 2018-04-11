Featured
'Flabbergasted': Woman wins $100K on lottery ticket
Loretta White holds her winnings from her Instant Boom Multiplier ticket. (OLG)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 2:11PM EDT
A Barrie woman is $100,000 richer after winning big on a scratch ticket.
Loretta White says she was “flabbergasted” when she matched the numbers on her Instant Boom Multiplier ticket.
“I immediately started to think about the prize – that I could share the win with my children and my mom. That my husband and I could do some renovations on our home,” she told Ontario Lottery and Gaming.
“I’ll be able to sleep a bit easier and have a few more dollars in the bank.”
White purchased her ticket at Hi-Land News on Wellington Street in Barrie.