A Barrie woman is $100,000 richer after winning big on a scratch ticket.

Loretta White says she was “flabbergasted” when she matched the numbers on her Instant Boom Multiplier ticket.

“I immediately started to think about the prize – that I could share the win with my children and my mom. That my husband and I could do some renovations on our home,” she told Ontario Lottery and Gaming.

“I’ll be able to sleep a bit easier and have a few more dollars in the bank.”

White purchased her ticket at Hi-Land News on Wellington Street in Barrie.