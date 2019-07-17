

CTV Barrie





A five-year-old girl has made it her mission to clean up parks across Orillia.

Sadie decided, with the help of her mom, to start inspiring others to pick up trash with 'Sadie's Project - Pick to Play.'

Local businesses are showing their support by helping Sadie reward other kids for their participation with t-shirts, buttons, and a chance to be entered into a draw to win a prize.

Sadie's mom, Amanda Lorberg, says they got the idea after watching an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "She saw the super kids and said she wanted to be a super kid, and we kind of brainstormed to find out a project that she could come up with and be proud of."

For more information, and to find out where they will be next, head to Sadie's Project Facebook page.

She plans to pick up trash at a new park every week.