Five-year-old Midland boy donates birthday money to Midland SPCA

Stevie Ganton wanted to celebrate turning five in a unique way.

The Midland boy decided he didn't want toys like most kids his age; instead, little Stevie wanted cash, but not for himself - the young philanthropist had plans to support the local SPCA.

Stevie's connection to the Midland SPCA runs deep. His grandmother is a dedicated volunteer at the shelter, and his mother, Britanny, has had a hand in the SPCA's northern dog transfers.

The Ganton family is also known for its role as foster parents, providing a temporary home to animals in need.

So when Stevie invited nine friends to his bowling alley party last month, he said that rather than Squishmallows, Legos or RC cars, he wanted donations for the animal shelter for his birthday.

He received $160 in birthday money and, last week, visited the Midland SPCA to donate every dollar.

In return, Stevie got a certificate thanking him for his generosity, which his mother says he promptly brought to school to show off.

Officials with the Midland SPCA noted that as a registered charity the shelter doesn't receive government funding and relies heavily on the community.

"We are very grateful for our supporters, like this young animal advocate, who donate and fundraise to help give animals in our community the second chance they deserve," said Jaclyn Wozniak, manager with the Ontario SPCA Midland & District Animal Centre.

Stevie's mom, Britanny, said he carries his SPCA certificate in his backpack to share with friends at every opportunity.