Five vehicles stolen over past 4 days in Barrie

Police are reminding vehicle owners to be vigilant to avoid becoming the victim of an opportunistic theft after multiple vehicles were stolen this week in Barrie.

The Barrie Police Service says there were five vehicle thefts reported since Sunday. Four were taken from driveways overnight, while the other theft happened in the parking lot of a shopping plaza Tuesday afternoon.

The stolen vehicles include a 2022 Dodge Durango, a 2022 GMC Yukon, a 2009 Volkswagen Touareg, a 2010 Cadillac DTS, and a 2017 Jeep Compass.

"In the past, police have also taken numerous stolen motor vehicle reports for make and models that include Dodge Rams, Toyota Highlanders, and Lexus RX350s," the police service stated in a release.

Police urge owners always to lock their vehicles and, if possible, immobilize them with an ignition device, tire chock lock, or parking boot to avoid theft.

They also encourage investing in a Faraday pouch for key fobs, a steering wheel locking device and parking in a garage.

"As organized thefts of motor vehicles continue, owners must do more to protect their investment and always secure their vehicles when they leave them," Barrie police added.