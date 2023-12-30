BARRIE
Barrie

    • Five-vehicle crash shuts down part of Highway 400 through Innisfil

    A photo of the crash scene on Highway 400 on Dec. 30, 2023 (Ashley Bacon/CTV News). A photo of the crash scene on Highway 400 on Dec. 30, 2023 (Ashley Bacon/CTV News).

    A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Highway 400 through Innisfil on Saturday. 

    Police say the crash happened near Innisfil Beach Road just before noon, shutting down all southbound lanes of traffic.

    Five vehicles were involved, and one vehicle failed to remain at the scene, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

    Police say only minor injuries were involved in the crash, and the roadway was reopened early in the afternoon.  

    An investigation is ongoing. 

