Five-vehicle crash shuts down part of Highway 400 near Innisfil

A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Highway 400 through Innisfil on Saturday.

Police say the crash happened near Innisfil Beach Road just before noon, shutting down all southbound lanes of traffic.

Five vehicles were involved, and one vehicle failed to remain at the scene, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Police say only minor injuries were involved in the crash, and the roadway was reopened early in the afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing.