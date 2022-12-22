Five-vehicle collision shuts down Hwy. 9 in Schomberg

Provincial police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in Schomberg Thursday evening.

OPP posted on social media about a five-vehicle collision on Hwy. 9 between Concessions 11 and 12 shortly after 9 p.m.

Photos released by police show multiple vehicles severely damaged. According to OPP, a 40-year-old woman from Tottenham was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was closed as police conducted an investigation. There's no word on a cause.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.