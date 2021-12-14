Five tow trucks fail police inspections

Five tow trucks failed police inspections by Caledon OPP for having bald dolly tires, broken backup warning systems, and excessive window tinting.

Over the weekend, police inspected 25 tow trucks as part of the new OPP Provincial Tow Program that takes effect on Jan. 1.

The new program includes significant changes to the way police request services from and interacts with Tow & Storage Service Operators.

It also lists requirements that operators must meet before providing tow and storage services for police-requested legislated tows, such as impoundments for impaired driving, stunt driving or evidence.

The program also applies to police-requested tows on behalf of the public.