Five teens injured after car flips multiple times
Five teens were inside this vehicle that police say flipped multiple times on Oct. 14, 2019 in Caledon. (OPP handout)
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 5:38PM EDT
Five teenagers were sent to hospital after the vehicle they were travelling in flipped multiple times in Caledon.
Police say the single-vehicle crash happened last Monday night, Oct. 14th, on Kennedy Road south of Highway 9.
Officers say the 18-year-old driver and the four passengers, ranging in age from 14 to 16, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver, an Orangeville teen, has been charged with dangerous driving and with having improper tires.