Five teenagers were sent to hospital after the vehicle they were travelling in flipped multiple times in Caledon.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened last Monday night, Oct. 14th, on Kennedy Road south of Highway 9.

Officers say the 18-year-old driver and the four passengers, ranging in age from 14 to 16, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, an Orangeville teen, has been charged with dangerous driving and with having improper tires.