Five Simcoe County streets ranked the worst in Central Ontario
Five Simcoe County roads ranked as the worst in Central Ontario in the annual CAA's Worst Roads campaign.
Orillia's Laclie Street topped the list for a second consecutive year, followed by four roads in Barrie:
2. Duckworth Street
3. Huronia Road
4. Essa Road
5. Tiffin Street
The Central Ontario list compiles votes from Simcoe, Bruce, Dufferin, and Grey counties, plus the District of Muskoka.
The Sunshine City's Laclie Street also made its debut on the provincial top 10 list, ranking in sixth place.
The Top 10 CAA Worst Roads in Ontario this year are:
- Barton St East, Hamilton
- Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto
- County Road 49, Prince Edward County
- Carling Avenue, Ottawa
- Finch Avenue West, Toronto
- Laclie Street, Orillia
- Steeles Avenue East, Toronto
- Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton
- Lakeshore Boulevard East, Toronto
- Hurontario Street, Mississauga
The campaign aims to highlight to the different levels of government what roads need improvements based on resident concerns.
